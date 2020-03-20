Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 135,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $855.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

