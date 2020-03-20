Fred Alger Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $136.48 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.95 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

