Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 268,071 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.42% of Sunrun worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $140,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,363 shares of company stock worth $11,742,163. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

