Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 6,257 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.