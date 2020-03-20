Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 185,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

