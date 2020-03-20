Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0021

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Freicoin has a market cap of $119,064.71 and approximately $45.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,960,814 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

