Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $41,828.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,346 shares of company stock worth $128,980 in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 9,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

