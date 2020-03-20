Friendz Tops One Day Volume of $43,594.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Friendz has a total market cap of $473,564.85 and $43,594.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.02677967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00192784 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

