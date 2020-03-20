FTX Token Price Hits $2.40 (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00038360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $230.02 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.04322839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00068931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,806,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,934,545 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.