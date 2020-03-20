Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.13 ($43.17).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €28.40 ($33.02) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.46.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

