FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

FCEL opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $4.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

