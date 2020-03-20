Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.13 on Friday. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.47.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

