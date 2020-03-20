FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.26% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2,398.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

