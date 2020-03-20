Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) versus Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Financial Contrast

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.37 million ($1.76) -0.17 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.90 million ($0.39) -4.51

Galectin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Galectin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,086.44%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galectin Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.17% -62.74% Galectin Therapeutics N/A -40.92% -36.94%

Summary

Galectin Therapeutics beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

