GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Crex24. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $14,675.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00622915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007910 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, BitBay, Crex24, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.