GAPS (GAP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.29 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00089901 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $55.68 million and $3.29 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,208.14 or 1.00228049 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000899 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069225 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

