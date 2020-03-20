Gas (GAS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.94 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Gas has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00015683 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Koinex and Poloniex. Gas has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $8.94 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX, Coinnest, Poloniex, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.