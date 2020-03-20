Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $109,091.04 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a total market capitalization of $109,091.04 and approximately $687.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gems

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,173,260,782 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

