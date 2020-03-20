Genaro Network (GNX) Tops One Day Volume of $878,131.00

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $878,131.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Huobi, Allcoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.04130137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038290 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx, BigONE, CoinMex, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

