Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) Insider Buys £36,500 in Stock

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) insider Martin Gudgeon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($48,013.68).

GENL stock traded up GBX 23.80 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 83.80 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78. Genel Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 79.10 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.50 ($3.07). The stock has a market cap of $166.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 14.42%. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.