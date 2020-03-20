Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,197 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of Generac worth $35,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Generac by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Generac by 21.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,931. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

