General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given Media Impact Score of -3.83

News coverage about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Mills earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

