Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.