Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.83

Media headlines about Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Genesis Metals earned a media sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GIS stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.18. 216,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. Genesis Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

