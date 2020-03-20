GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $20,644.96 and $10.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,073,405 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

