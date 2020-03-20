GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GENFIT S A/ADR from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

