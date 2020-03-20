GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches One Day Volume of $970.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $391,080.23 and $970.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00628055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00086540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006394 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007678 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

