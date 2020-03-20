Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.15% of Gladstone Capital worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 29,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,332. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLAD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.