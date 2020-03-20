Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 220

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.55% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price (up previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.53 ($3.36).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 117.30 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.52 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.31.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

