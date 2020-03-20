Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.78). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.68) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GBT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

GBT stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $169,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

