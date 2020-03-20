Global Digital Content Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $471,275.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00628055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

