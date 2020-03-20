Global Medical REIT Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 639,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

