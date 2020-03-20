Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given $14.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GWRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

