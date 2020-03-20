GoldCoin (GLC) Tops One Day Volume of $27.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $130,027.08 and $27.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00622915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007910 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000310 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.