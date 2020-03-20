Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Rotork (LON:ROR) Price Target to GBX 220

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. Bank of America downgraded Rotork to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.09 ($4.07).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.61) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

