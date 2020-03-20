Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,749,100 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.75% of Zynga worth $159,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its position in Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 744,300 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Zynga by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zynga by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $53,276.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,204 shares in the company, valued at $131,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

