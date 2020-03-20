Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Store Capital worth $133,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.