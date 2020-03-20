Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,866,007 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Equitable worth $148,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $77,890,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $27,632,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,809,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 971,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of EQH opened at $11.26 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

