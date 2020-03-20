Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $129.11 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of W W Grainger worth $129,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.45.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $234.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.