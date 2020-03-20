Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $134.06 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $134,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

