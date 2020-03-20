Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $136.75 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,299 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Portland General Electric worth $136,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

