Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 313,407 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Quest Diagnostics worth $128,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

NYSE DGX opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

