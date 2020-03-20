Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.77% of KeyCorp worth $153,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

