Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,267 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Entergy worth $145,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

ETR stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

