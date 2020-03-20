Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,483 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Unilever worth $137,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

