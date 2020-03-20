Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to GBX 7,200

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,598.33 ($113.11).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,470 ($111.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,864.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,516.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

