GoldMint Trading Up 50.1% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $220,393.10 and approximately $218.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

