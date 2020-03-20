Graham Luce Sells 1,200 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,046,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,823. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.