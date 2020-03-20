Graphcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00345756 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

