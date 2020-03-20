GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Up 55.4% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $95,008.91 and $3,180.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.02496656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00192853 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

